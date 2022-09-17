5 Bedroom Home in Harrisburg - $725,000

Spectacular 5Br/4.5Ba home w/Finished Basement. Open Floorplan features Spacious Living Room w/Gorgeous Wood Floors, Gas Fireplace. Chef’s Kitchen w/Large Kitchen Island, Quartz Counters, Tile Backsplash, Stainless Steel Appliances, Gas cooktop Range/Separate Wall Electric Convection Oven, Walk in Pantry w/ Custom Shelving & Spacious Morning Room opening to Awesome Screened In Deck, great for Outside Entertaining. Main Floor also features Dining Room and Office w/French Doors and Custom Built Bookcases. Upstairs features Large Primary Bedroom w/2 walk in closets, En-Suite w/Garden Tub, Stand up Shower & Dual Sink Vanity. 3 Additional Bedrooms & 2 Full Bath as well as a Spacious Loft Sitting Area. Finished Basement features Large family Room, Guest Bedroom, and Full Bath. Basement also features approx 300 sqft of Storage Area Room. Private Covered Patio for your relaxation. Seller willing to consider leaving Outdoor Swing on Covered Patio with Acceptable Offer.