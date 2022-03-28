 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Harrisburg - $730,000

Large Floor Plan home available in highly desired Blume! The home has high ceilings and an open floor plan in Living Room and Kitchen. High-end Kitchen has granite counter tops, dual ovens, gas range, island with sink and a convection microwave. Butler's Pantry has sink and granite counter tops. Main level guest suite with Private bath. Custom Patio with Built in Grill allows for outdoor living. Huge loft upstairs can be used media/gaming area. Large Primary Suite has two closets and a large bathroom. All upstairs rooms have extra large closets for plenty of storage.

