5 Bedroom Home in Harrisburg - $749,900

This home has a great open concept Floor Plan home in highly desired neighborhood Blume! The high ceilings and an open floor plan in Living Room and Kitchen allows for great hosting and entertainment. Fully upgraded Kitchen with granite counter tops, dual ovens, gas range, island with sink and a convection microwave. Butler's Pantry has sink and granite counter tops. Large main level guest suite with private attached bath. As you walk upstairs, there is a large loft! Large Primary Suite has two closets and a large bathroom. All upstairs rooms have extra large closets for plenty of storage. For people who love outdoor living, there is a custom patio with built in grill!