This 2-story Charleston plan has more than 3700 SF and countless features you'll love! The first floor features a guest suite on the main level, a large, beautiful kitchen with island, a family room with fireplace, a dining room with tray ceiling, & a study with French doors. Upstairs, the primary bedroom has a tray ceiling & large, walk-in closet, and the primary bathroom features a luxury shower. Three additional bedrooms are upstairs, along with a Jack and Jill bath, an additional full bath connected to bedroom 2, and a large bonus room. The kitchen features white cabinets with soft-close doors, quartz counters, a tile backsplash, farmhouse sink, and stainless appliances including a gas cooktop. Beautiful and durable EVP flooring runs throughout the main living spaces. Enjoy the outdoors on the rear screened porch or paver patio with fire pit. Onsite New Home Specialist can provide guidance regarding estimated completion dates, however, any dates provided are subject to change.