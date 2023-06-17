Proud to be named 2023 Builder of the Year, by the Home Building Association of Greater Charlotte! This 5-BR/4.5 Bath Hamilton plan has countless upgrades you'll love! The main level features a guest suite, kitchen with island, a spacious family room & fireplace, a formal dining room with tray ceiling, and a study with French doors. The upstairs features 2 additional bedrooms, as well as the primary suite and a loft. The primary bath has a garden tub and separate tiled shower. The kitchen has white cabinets and contrasting grey island, butler's pantry, quartz counters, a tile backsplash, farmhouse sink, and stainless appliances. Enjoy the rear screened porch and paver patio with firepit and seating wall. Additional upgrades include quartz counters in all bathrooms, a cosmo fireplace in the family room, and a tankless hot water heater. Onsite New Home Specialist can provide guidance regarding estimated completion dates, however, any dates provided are subject to change.