5 Bedroom Home in Harrisburg - $789,000

This modern 5 bedroom, 4.5 bath move-in ready Harrisburg home sits in the Hickory Ridge school district and is a short commute from uptown Charlotte. As you step into the stunning entryway, nice touches will let you know you're home. Oak hardwoods gleam in the entryway, living areas, and kitchen. The 10ft ceilings draw the eye's attention to the elegant archways and coffered design in the living room. The gourmet kitchen is breathtaking. It features quartz counters, an oversized island, 42-inch cabinets, a gas range, a large custom walk-in pantry, and under-cabinet lighting. The huge primary bedroom is upstairs and includes a private bathroom with your own coffee bar, 2 custom walk-in closets, and a sitting area. There are 3 additional bedrooms upstairs offering privacy and great closet space. And you can't forget about the large guest bedroom and bathroom downstairs. Savor pleasant weather days from the patio or all weathered porch while enjoying your lovely backyard.