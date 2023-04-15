This 5-BR/4.5 Bath Roanoke plan has countless upgrades you'll love! The main level features a guest suite, a beautiful kitchen with island, a spacious family room with fireplace, a formal dining room with tray ceiling, and a study with French doors. The upstairs features three additional bedrooms, as well as the primary suite and a loft. The primary bath has a garden tub and separate tiled shower. The stunning kitchen has white cabinets with a contrasting burlap island and butler's pantry, quartz counters, a tile backsplash, farmhouse sink, and stainless appliances including a gas cooktop and wine refrigerator. Enjoy the outdoors on the rear covered porch and paver patio with firepit. Additional upgrades include quartz counters in all bathrooms, a shiplap accent wall in the family room, and a tankless hot water heater. Onsite New Home Specialist can provide guidance regarding estimated completion dates, however, any dates provided are subject to change.