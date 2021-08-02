5 Bedroom Home in Harrisburg - $795,000

 Skip to main content
WANT IT ALL? LOOK NO FURTHER THEN THIS SHOWSTOPPER IN PRESTIGIOUS BRADFORD PARK! VACATION RIGHT AT HOME IN THIS ELEGANT 6100+ SF HOME W/GORGEOUS IN-GROUND POOL W/EXPANSIVE PATIO ENTERTAINING AREA ON APPX 1 ACRE WOODED LOT! BRAND NEW 30-YR ARCHITECTURAL ROOF JUST INSTALLED. This stately full-brick w/stucco accents has unique custom detailing throughout every room of this masterpiece! Attention to details shines with a grand foyer, custom moldings, built-ins, marble floors, 4 fireplaces, opulent living room w/vaulted ceiling, backyard paradise you won't want to leave, & more! Bright & beautiful granite kitchen has white cabinets w/center island, 5 burner gas cook-top, & double ovens. 5BD/5BA w/full basement equipped w/kitchen, den w/fireplace, bedroom, office, media room wired for surround sound, & exercise/game room. UNWIND in the 2nd Floor Owner's Suite that has a spacious sitting room w/fireplace and luxurious bathroom. $10,000 CARPET ALLOWANCE!!! PLUS TOP RATED HARRISBURG SCHOOLS!!!

