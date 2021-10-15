Move-in ready home is the GEM of Blume. high ceilings, custom moldings, wood floors, quartz & tile. Open concept w/massive dining rm, oversized Great Room w/custom built-ins, coffered ceiling & fireplace. The Gourmet kitchen has dbl ovens, gas range, pot filler, hood, tile backsplash, Lrg island, tons of cabinets, spacious walkin pantry, microwave & designer lights. A main level guest suite w/private bath & closet. Upstairs features a massive loft. The enormous Primary has sitting rm, custom built ins, beverage fridge, the EnSuite has His/Her walkin Closets, oversized tiled walkin resort shower, & dual vanities. 2 secondary bedrooms, & Jr Suite w/private bath; all feature walkin closets. Work from home? This home features a side load FINISHED 3 Car Garage, Heated/Cooled w/office Space, 1/2 Bath, Workshop & extra storage. Lrg covered patio, built-in grill & fireplace, perfect entertaining area. Front covered porch maintained landscaped yard w/in-ground irrigation system.
5 Bedroom Home in Harrisburg - $799,000
