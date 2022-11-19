Welcome to this refined Custom-built 5 Bed-5 bath basement home situated in the desirable neighborhood of Bridge Pointe. This exquisite front-facing brick home sits on the corner of the cul-de sac. You are greeted by the grand 2-story foyer, guest bedroom on the main level, Formal dining and living area, and 5,269 Sqft of capacious beauty. An impressive Chef’s kitchen has beautiful dark cabinets and granite countertops with tile backsplash. Raised eat-in island. Breakfast area overlooks deck and backyard. Living room has stunning stone veneer fireplace with a cedar wood mantle. Hardwood floors all through main floor. Upstairs is the primary bedroom suite with trey ceilings, walk in closets and a sitting area. Primary bath has separate tub and large shower with tile backsplash, and double vanities. Write-up continued in Agent remarks.
5 Bedroom Home in Harrisburg - $825,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
This Concord resident is stirring up the holiday, competitive baking scene for the second year in a row.
The difference in votes is 1.56%.
Step back into the past with these photos, clippings and other information from Cabarrus County's past. The photos and information come from a…
CONCORD – Shawn Baker’s morning had already started with concern.
“It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas.” The 1951 song was written by Meredith Willson (he also wrote “The Music Man”).
MIDLAND — A car crash shut down lanes on Highway 24/27 in Midland Monday afternoon.
Diamond Staton-Williams is currently a Harrisburg councilmember.
He was worth $16 billion on Monday. By Friday, the value of his assets was zero. Here's how it happened.
Chris Owens, whose mother was among those killed, told Brooks: “All I ask is you rot, and you rot slow.”
The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday afternoon that three Rowan County residents were sentenced to federal prison time.