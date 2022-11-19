5 Bedroom Home in Harrisburg - $825,000

Welcome to this refined Custom-built 5 Bed-5 bath basement home situated in the desirable neighborhood of Bridge Pointe. This exquisite front-facing brick home sits on the corner of the cul-de sac. You are greeted by the grand 2-story foyer, guest bedroom on the main level, Formal dining and living area, and 5,269 Sqft of capacious beauty. An impressive Chef’s kitchen has beautiful dark cabinets and granite countertops with tile backsplash. Raised eat-in island. Breakfast area overlooks deck and backyard. Living room has stunning stone veneer fireplace with a cedar wood mantle. Hardwood floors all through main floor. Upstairs is the primary bedroom suite with trey ceilings, walk in closets and a sitting area. Primary bath has separate tub and large shower with tile backsplash, and double vanities. Write-up continued in Agent remarks.