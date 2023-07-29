This gorgeous custom home in sought-after Abbington has incredible character, an amazing floor plan with so much space, and is situated on a private cut-de-sac lot. From the beautiful facade to the open and airy front porch, there is a big wow factor! The first floor offers a lovely dining room, a massive butler's pantry, a private study, a ample laundry room, and a coveted main-level primary bedroom suite, complete with a large closet and spa-like bathroom experience. The kitchen is a complete showstopper with tons of cabinetry, a pantry and flowing into the breakfast and great room which is perfect for entertaining and family gatherings. Upstairs are bedrooms with en-suite baths, a huge bonus/bedroom, a fun raised bonus room and a functional loft. Outside, relax on the deck and don't miss award-winning Abbington community amenities with outdoor pool, tennis courts and more! All of this and top schools in established, convenient Harrisburg make this home an amazing choice!