5 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $1,490,000

Stately and private estate home on 2+ acres in beautiful Ramah Oaks, just minutes to Birkdale & all the modern conveniences. This sprawling 5 BR home is the perfect retreat to the country and just a short distance to uptown Charlotte! Magnificent covered & uncovered porches, two story foyer, formal dining room w/butlers pantry, gourmet kitchen w/breakfast bar, main level master plus office. Center great room opens to large terrace; Main level laundry/drop zone & many custom touches throughout! Upper level has 2nd master suite plus 3 BR & Bonus. Entertain in lower level w/large recreation spaces, exercise, BR/full bath plus walkout basement to heated pool/spa with wooded views. Basement has enormous storage spaces, a hidden safe room currently used as a bunker. Three car garage, walk up attic, oversized rooms and storage on every level. Enjoy the ultimate privacy and beauty! Huntersville, North Carolina