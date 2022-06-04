5 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $1,575,000

7114 Asbury Village Lane is one of six, brand-new, one-of-a-kind luxury homes in Huntersville. Asbury Village is a brand new, gated, boutique community. This floor plan offers ample space for entertaining and hanging out with family. This 4 bed, 5 1/2 bath plan features a unique 4,413 SF floor plan with high-end designer finishes and superb craftsmanship, fireplace, three-car garage, and spacious backyard. Square footage is an estimate based on building plans per the builder.