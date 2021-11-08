 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $1,590,000

5 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $1,590,000

5 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $1,590,000

Stately and private estate home on 2+ acres in beautiful Ramah Oaks, just minutes to Birkdale & all the modern conveniences. This sprawling 5 BR home is the perfect retreat to the country and just a short distance to uptown Charlotte! Magnificent covered & uncovered porches, two story foyer, formal dining room w/butlers pantry, gourmet kitchen w/breakfast bar, main level master plus office. Center great room opens to large terrace; Main level laundry/drop zone & many custom touches throughout! Upper level has 2nd master suite plus 3 BR & Bonus. Entertain in lower level w/large recreation spaces, exercise, BR/full bath plus walkout basement to heated pool/spa with wooded views. Basement has enormous storage spaces, a hidden safe room currently used as a bunker. Three car garage, walk up attic, oversized rooms and storage on every level. Enjoy the ultimate privacy and beauty! Huntersville, North Carolina

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Construction on new Cabarrus County EMS Headquarters starts
Local News

Construction on new Cabarrus County EMS Headquarters starts

  • Updated

"We have dreamed of the day we would have a facility to manage all of our operations, our logistics, our training, our crew growth, our wellness all under one roof. We have waited patiently for the perfect site and we have it," Deputy Chief of Administration Justin Brine.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts