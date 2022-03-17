 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $2,450

5 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $2,450

5 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $2,450

Beautiful 5 Bedroom 3 full baths smart home is energy efficient with a rocking chair porch. Gourmet kitchen with white cabinets & huge, centered island with quartz countertops, large pantry, tile back splash, all new stainless-steel appliances-including gas range - ideal for entertaining. Open concept, kitchen overlooks great room & dining area with Vinyl plank flooring. There is also a beautiful guest suite on the main level that would serves as a great for the in-laws. 2nd floor has a large Master suite with its own sitting area too! Master bath vanity with dual sinks and quartz tops. Oversize shower & huge walk-in closet. Also 3 more bedrooms & large loft & laundry room too. Drop zone by garage perfect for kids hang coats & a place for their shoes. Oversize 2 car garage. Common property on one side of home for extra privacy. Kids can walk to school across the street. Please use this address for Navigation System to get into neighborhood *** 11851 Hambright Rd, Huntersville ***

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Crime

Have you gotten a wrong-number text with a woman’s selfie? Don’t respond, experts say

  • Updated

If you receive an unsolicited text message along with a photo of an unknown young woman, don’t answer it, experts warn. In the latest text messaging scam, people throughout the United States have been receiving a text — likely from a number with the same area code as their own — from a rather friendly woman. “it’s been a little bit since u called, do u want me yet?” one text reads. Others have ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts