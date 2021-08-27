This 13 acre estate home was designed by Roger Layman and the plan won best home design over 1 million dollars by LKN Homes. Many custom features throughout. The long curved driveway leads to a private lot and a parking area for many guests. The open floor plan is perfect for casual entertaining with a chef's kitchen with a Viking 6 burner induction range, pot filler, 2 warming drawers and a scullery including a second refrigerator, freezer and dishwasher. 9863 total heated sq. ft. which includes 1003 sq. ft. with a full bath over detached garage. Master suite has a spa like bath and custom his and her closets. Finished basement with multiple rooms. Outdoor oasis for entertaining is enveloped in lush landscaping, and includes a saltwater resort-style pool & spa with 4 tier waterfall & slide along with full pool bath, patio with stone wood burning (gas starter) fireplace and bar seating for 10+ people. Outdoor kitchen has grill, cooktop, warming drawer, storage, full refrig, and sink
5 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $2,500,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
CONCORD – These are results from Friday’s Opening Night football games involving teams from Cabarrus County:
- Updated
Concord will be one of eight cities state wide to receive Google Fiber.
- Updated
CONCORD – C.J. McEachin picked up his first victory as a head football coach in easy fashion, as West Cabarrus was triumphant at Northwest Cab…
- Updated
MOUNT PLEASANT – There is a new quarterback in town at Mount Pleasant, and his name is Lawson Little.
C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: ‘An unstoppable force,' Hobbs reveals rare quality as player for whom there is no antidote
- Updated
CONCORD – What I’m about to write, although it might sound a little awkward, I mean as the most sincere compliment I can pay an athlete, espec…
- Updated
“Our goal is to constantly, consistently improve and grow this system, so that we can continue to be as I said earlier, an example other people look at to follow. We should be leading, never following.”
- Updated
HARRISBURG — The Cream of Cabarrus No. 1 ranked Hickory Ridge Ragin’ Bulls football team put away the Gastonia Hunter Huss Huskies early Frida…
- Updated
HARRISBURG — It’s easy for a player to call himself the “best.” In some ways it’s important to have that kind of confidence. But at the same t…
- Updated
CONCORD – For much of Friday night in Bulldog Stadium, it was a Rock ‘Em, Sock ‘Em game between a pair of old South Piedmont foes, and both Co…
- Updated
This is the Independent Tribune's weekly ranking of the top six high school football teams in Cabarrus County: