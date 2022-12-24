 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $2,500

Beautiful 5 Bedroom 3 full baths smart home is energy efficient with a rocking chair porch. Gourmet kitchen with white cabinets & huge, centered island with quartz countertops, large pantry, tile back splash, all new stainless-steel appliances-including gas range - ideal for entertaining. Open concept, kitchen overlooks great room & dining area with Vinyl plank flooring. There is also a beautiful guest suite on the main level that would serves as a great for the in-laws. 2nd floor has a large Master suite with its own sitting area too! Master bath vanity with dual sinks and quartz tops. Oversize shower & huge walk-in closet. Also 3 more bedrooms & large loft & laundry room too. Drop zone by garage perfect for kids hang coats & a place for their shoes. Oversize 2 car garage. Common property on one side of home for extra privacy. Kids can walk to school across the street. Please use this address for Navigation System to get into neighborhood *** 11851 Hambright Rd, Huntersville ***

