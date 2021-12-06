5 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $420,000

Fantastic 5! This 5 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, 2 Story home is not to be missed. Main floor has an office with French doors, formal dining room, large living room with fireplace open to the breakfast area and good size kitchen. Half bath and laundry room also on main level. Large Primary bedroom has private full bath with dual vanity, separate tub/shower and walk in closet. 3 good size secondary bedrooms and large 5th bedroom/bonus room. The home also has an extended brick patio, flat spacious back yard and a 2 car garage. The community has a pool and playground! Located off of Eastfield Rd. near Prosperity Church Rd. Convenient to grocery, dining and entertainment. Easy access to I-485 and minutes from Concord or Charlotte. Don't miss your chance to own a great house in a great area. Listing agent is related to seller.