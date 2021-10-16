Stunning 5 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom home meticulously maintained in sought after Stoneybrook Station. Welcome home to Huntersville. This home features an open floor plan living room/dining room/kitchen with a guest quarters on the main level including a full bath. Upstairs features the Primary Suite and 3 additional bedrooms/flex space with two additional full baths. Modern living at its finest with an energy efficient home and attached 2-car garage. You will be charmed from the inside-out.
5 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $425,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The Gibson Mill’s food hall-style dining and shopping experience, Gibson Mill Market, announced its latest additions Thursday.
C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: With a four-game win streak and new posture, Concord is a contender once again
- Updated
CONCORD – This story won’t end in a championship.
C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: Lavar Batts Sr., through all his personal struggles, still finds a way to be selfless and serve
- Updated
CONCORD – Lavar Batts Sr. got into his chosen profession – an Exceptional Children assistant teacher who had a side hustle as a basketball coa…
As usual there are lots changes on the southwest side of town. I rolled out that way this week. I popped into Concord Mills after a quick trip…
SOUTHPORT, N.C. – With their single-engine vessel, Bare Necessities, the Kannapolis crew of captain Cameron Yow, Mitchell Pigg and Bradley Flo…
- Updated
Week 8 results from games involving high school football teams from Cabarrus County, starting with the Independent Tribune's Cream of Cabarrus…
- Updated
Here’s how the independent Tribune sees the high school football hierarchy entering Week 9:
- Updated
Jared Porter and his family bring a competitive edge to the farming industry at their family farm in Mt. Pleasant. At Porter Farms, not only d…
- Updated
KANNAPOLIS – The emergence of West Cabarrus’ kicking game and the absence of A.L. Brown’s allowed the Wolverines to escape Kannapolis’ Memoria…
- Updated
CONCORD – It was a repeat kind of meet in the Cabarrus County Cross Country Championships Tuesday at Frank Liske Park.