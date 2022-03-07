WOW! A RARE find in Huntersville with main level 2nd living quarters featuring a private living room that's accessible to the back porch, a bedroom with a walk-in closet and a full bath with soaker tub and tiled shower! Perfect for those needing that extra space and privacy! The main level also features new LVP flooring, large living room that's open to the kitchen, a flex space that could be used as a home office, a formal dining room and good-sized kitchen with breakfast nook. Upstairs you'll find the large primary bedroom with ensuite, walk-in closet and tray ceiling. 3 additional bedrooms and a full bath complete the upstairs. The 4th bedroom is huge and can also be a bonus room - it does have a closet! Relax out back on your large screened-in porch overlooking the fenced yard - plenty of room to play! The cul-de-sac location allows for a larger backyard! Great Huntersville location - close to 485 and right down the street from downtown! HIGHEST & BEST DUE SUNDAY AT 8PM
5 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $450,000
