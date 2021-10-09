5 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $490,796
Related to this story
Most Popular
A family is in mourning after a woman was found dead last week and her sister was charged with killing her.
- Updated
TALLADEGA, Ala. (AP) — The hard part wasn't dodging his way around a crash and then driving to the front of the field at Talladega Superspeedway. That was just instinct for Bubba Wallace.
DAVENPORT, Fla. (AP) — Authorities said Sunday a third victim has died following a violent attack where an angry electrician wielding a knife and baseball bat killed three co-workers and injured another at the Florida home they shared.
- Updated
The Concord High School Athletic Hall of Fame will honor its second class of inductees next month. Twelve individual former Spiders and one te…
- Updated
The new Cabarrus Emergency Medical Service Headquarters is one step closer after the county received construction bids.
- Updated
Here’s how the independent Tribune sees the high school football hierarchy entering Week 8:
It looks like Kannapolis is becoming a party town. This week the City Council approved creating a social district that will allow visitors to …
It’s hard to believe we’re in the final month of the high school football regular season. Of course the playoffs, college and NFL seasons will…
- Updated
Cannon Pharmacy began offering monoclonal antibody therapy for COVID-19 patients this week. Find out who is eligible and how it works.
- Updated
MOORESVILLE – The 2021 season has been filled with accomplishments for the Hickory Ridge football team, which entered the week at the top of t…