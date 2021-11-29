 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $499,000

5 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $499,000

5 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $499,000

Open floor plan in highly desirable Centennial community, just outside of Historic downtown Huntersville. Spacious 5 Bedroom, 4 Full Baths. Main-level Owners Suite with sitting area & updated bathroom (heated floor, heated towel rack, jetted tub). Spacious two-story great room with gas fireplace, built ins & large windows. 2nd Bedroom on main level. Main level office with doors. Upper level includes 3 Bedrooms and 2 Full baths. Screened porch. Large, fenced backyard with playset. Irrigation system. Convenient main level laundry. Tons of storage. Two car garage plus plenty of parking, Neighborhood features a community pool, playground and walking trail. Great location near I-77, shopping, restaurants.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $47,990

4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $47,990

Welcome to Heritage Ridge community of new homes in Concord, NC conveniently nestled between I-85, 485 and I-77. D.R. Horton has thoughtfully …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts