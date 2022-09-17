5 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $500,000

As you walk into this beautiful home, you immediately feel like you are walking into new construction, and you practically are!The open floor plan b/w the LR and kitchen is perfect for entertaining, & the large island makes for a quick & easy snack break in between Netflix binges.The kitchen has a gas range & plenty of cabinet space directly connected to the dining area.The main level is completed w/ a BR, a full bath w/ shower, a mud room with built-in drop zone, & a garage with high-end EV chargers.This home continues upstairs w/ a loft space fantastic for whatever you desire--Do you read?Do you do 3D printing? This space is perfect for that.With the split BR plan, you have a large primary BR w/ a sitting area, a spacious ensuite bathroom w/ shower, and two WICs. The upstairs continues w/ a laundry room, an additional full bath w/tub, and three secondary BRs.Currently one of those rooms is set up as a movie room with hardwired networking.Close to schools and ready to call home!