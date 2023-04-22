As you step inside, you'll immediately notice the feeling of new construction w/beautiful finishes & an open floor plan perfect for entertaining family/friends.The kitchen is a chef's dream w/ a gas range & plenty of cabinet space, connecting directly to the dining area.The main level boasts a bdrm, a full bath w/ shower, & a mud room w/ a drop zone, making it easy to keep your home tidy.Upstairs, the spacious loft area offers endless possibilities for work or play, while the split bdrm plan provides a large primary bdrm featuring a sitting area, a large ensuite bathroom w/ a shower, and 2 WIC.The laundry room is conveniently located upstairs, along with an additional full bath w/ a tub and 3 secondary bdrms, including 1 currently set up as a movie room.This home has everything you need & more, including high-end EV chargers in the garage. With its convenient location close to schools, it's an ideal place to raise your family. Schedule your showing today to make this your forever home!