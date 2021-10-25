5 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $510,000

Welcome Home! Beautiful 5 Bedroom 4.5 Bath home on corner lot overlooking the neighborhood pond. Open floor plan features hardwood floors throughout main living areas. Built in Surround Sound. Private guest suite w/full bath on the main level. The focal point of the gourmet kitchen is a massive island; granite counters, stainless steel appliances, an abundance of cabinets, and a large walk in pantry are must haves. Upstairs, relax in the expansive owner’s oasis in front of the sitting area fireplace. Primary bath includes a corner tub, separate vanities, tile shower and walk-in closet. The large bonus room is not included in the 5 bedrooms. That’s right ! 5 bedrooms and a bonus room. Enjoy the fresh air while relaxing on the screened porch or on the stone patio w/built in fire pit.