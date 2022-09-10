 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $514,000

Fantastic LOCATION!! This is an awesome functional floor plan with a great flow!! Step into the Foyer where the office/study with glass French doors is located for more privacy!! The kitchen, breakfast, Living Room and Dining Room are open! Upstairs there are 4 bedrooms, the Primary Suite, a loft, and the laundry room!! The 3rd floor offers a 5 bedroom and full bath plus an additional loft/bonus room. Located minutes from 3 interstates, restaurants/services, and a grocery store!

