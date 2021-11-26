Welcome to The Oaks at Skybrook North, a community of new homes in Huntersville, NC conveniently nestled between I-85, 485 and I-77. This prestigious neighborhood is associated with the master planned community of Skybrook. Its lush landscaping and walkable streetscapes complement the distinctive home exteriors. Residents of this community will enjoy amenities for the family and luxury included features. D.R. Horton has thoughtfully designed, flexible 2-story plans that focus on todays family lifestyles featuring superior craftsmanship. With this combination of location, pricing, and included features, it is easy to see why so many families are seeking this new community to call home.
5 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $518,990
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
My wish for every board of education is simple; I wish for board members to put students before themselves and stop using the Board of Educati…
- Updated
Charges were brought against two teenagers involved in the fatal shooting that occurred occured two weeks ago near G. W. Carver Elementary School.
- Updated
HARRELLS – The turnaround is complete.
- Updated
"Personally, the things that get me excited are being able to see that influence. Test scores are great, but they are not what we are here for. I am not going to see a kid in 20 years and say, 'Remember when you had a really good grade on that state test?' It is not going to happen," said Principal of the year Dr. Adam Auerbach.
- Updated
Nov. 16—RALEIGH — Teachers and other state employees have been waiting years for significant raises across the board. Here's what the compromise state budget — which Republican lawmakers released Monday and which Gov. Roy Cooper announced Tuesday he would sign — says about raises. Teacher raises Public school teachers would receive an average of 5% raises over the next two years. That breaks ...
- Updated
Cabarrus County Schools Superintendent John Kopicki recently announced several personnel appointments approved by the Cabarrus County Board of…
Welcome to Heritage Ridge community of new homes in Concord, NC conveniently nestled between I-85, 485 and I-77. D.R. Horton has thoughtfully …
- Updated
N.C. Department of Transportation contract crews have opened a new flyover bridge aimed to provide better access to Concord Mills Mall in time…
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL: Vikings establish early dominance and maintain it in victory at A.L. Brown
KANNAPOLIS – As one would think, the Central Cabarrus and A.L. Brown boys basketball teams had the standard amount of time for pregame warmups…
- Updated
Cabarrus County's Annual giving tree program is available at libraries, the Concord Senior Center and the County Government Center.