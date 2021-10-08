Almost NEW 5BR/4BA home in highly sought after MIRABELLA! Move-in ready w/open floorplan & hardwood floors throughout! Enjoy cooking for family & friends in the gourmet kitchen w/beautiful white cabinets, tons of counter space, huge island, double ovens, gas cooktop, granite, large walk-in pantry PLUS an extra storage room! Your guests will appreciate having their own private main level bedroom w/full bathroom. Enjoy your morning coffee on the covered front porch. Curl up with a good book in front of the gas fireplace. Work from home? You will love the quiet main level study. Relax at the end of the day in the private master suite with the largest shower you've ever seen, dual vanities, tile & enormous walk-in closet. Large secondary bedrooms w/Jack & Jill bath. The loft could be used as a bonus, workout area, or home office. Convenient upstairs laundry. Huge flat yard & tons of storage! Just a quick walk to the neighborhood pool. Close to 77/485 & shopping. Faces west. Must see!
5 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $525,000
