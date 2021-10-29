5 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $528,990

Welcome to The Oaks at Skybrook North, a community of new homes in Huntersville, NC conveniently nestled between I-85, 485 and I-77. This prestigious neighborhood is associated with the master planned community of Skybrook. Its lush landscaping and walkable streetscapes complement the distinctive home exteriors. Residents of this community will enjoy amenities for the family and luxury included features. D.R. Horton has thoughtfully designed, flexible 2-story plans that focus on todays family lifestyles featuring superior craftsmanship. With this combination of location, pricing, and included features, it is easy to see why so many families are seeking this new community to call home.