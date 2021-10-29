Welcome to The Oaks at Skybrook North, a community of new homes in Huntersville, NC conveniently nestled between I-85, 485 and I-77. This prestigious neighborhood is associated with the master planned community of Skybrook. Its lush landscaping and walkable streetscapes complement the distinctive home exteriors. Residents of this community will enjoy amenities for the family and luxury included features. D.R. Horton has thoughtfully designed, flexible 2-story plans that focus on todays family lifestyles featuring superior craftsmanship. With this combination of location, pricing, and included features, it is easy to see why so many families are seeking this new community to call home.
5 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $528,990
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Week 10 results from games involving high school football teams from Cabarrus County, starting with the Independent Tribune's Cream of Cabarru…
The Concord Mills area continues to boom and one of Cabarrus County’s busiest companies was shut down for a week.
- Updated
CONCORD – The Spiders are back!
- Updated
CONCORD – It’s only been six years, but it had seemed like an eternity since the Concord High football team last won a conference championship.
- Updated
CONCORD — It’s not every day you can experience a helicopter, an ambulance and a construction excavator within walking distance. Of course, To…
- Updated
The Concord Police Department is currently investigating a homicide which occurred at the Hotshots Sports Bar & Grill located at 7731 Gate…
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: With defense taking center stage, Bulls' comeback victory ensures share of GMC championship
- Updated
HARRISBURG – This season, Hickory Ridge has been sound on both sides of the ball, but most of the highlight-reel plays have come on offense, w…
- Updated
- 1 min to read
Gov. Roy Cooper is expected to offer a 2 p.m. update on the state's efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19
- Updated
MOORESVILLE – Just when it seems the A.L. Brown football team couldn’t suffer any more heartache on the field, Friday night provided yet anoth…
- Updated
A patient family has been honored through a donation that includes support for the new Atrium Health Carolinas Rehabilitation, slated to open in November 2022.