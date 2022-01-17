Welcome to The Oaks at Skybrook North, a community of new homes in Huntersville, NC conveniently nestled between I-85, 485 and I-77. This prestigious neighborhood is associated with the master planned community of Skybrook. Its lush landscaping and walkable streetscapes complement the distinctive home exteriors. Residents of this community will enjoy amenities for the family and luxury included features. D.R. Horton has thoughtfully designed, flexible 2-story plans that focus on todays family lifestyles featuring superior craftsmanship. With this combination of location, pricing, and included features, it is easy to see why so many families are seeking this new community to call home.
5 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $533,990
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The Concord Police Department is trying to identify two suspects regarding the Tuesday morning robbery of the Cabarrus Corner Store.
In Cabarrus County we’re blessed with quite a few good trails, greenways, parks and historical venues that we can enjoy and within a short dri…
“He didn’t have an impressive form or majesty that we should look at Him, no appearance that we should desire Him.” (Isaiah 53:2, HCSB)
Former CEO charged with embezzling $15 million from Hickory company has already served time for stealing from an employer.
Before Donna Osowitt Steele was charged with embezzling $15 million from TIGRA USA in Hickory, she pleaded guilty to embezzling from a family business in Winston-Salem in 1995.
- Updated
Johnny’s Farmhouse Restaurant is scheduled to open at 1615 Fox Trot Court, in the former Cheddar’s location in the Shoppes on Little Creek off Hanes Mall Boulevard.
- Updated
One person was found dead after the Kannapolis Fire Department responded to a fire at an abandoned grocery store.
- Updated
Almost 7 pounds of ketamine — a dangerous “club drug” also sometimes used in sexual assaults — was found stuffed inside boxing mats heading from the Netherlands to North Carolina, authorities say.
- Updated
(Records entering Tuesday’s games)
BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Led by Wilson’s 30-point night, second-ranked Chargers handle Ragin’ Bulls
CONCORD – Cox Mill’s boys basketball team, the No. 2 team in the Independent Tribune’s Cream of Cabarrus rankings, continued its conference do…
- Updated
Cocnord Police has charged 24-year-old Ya-Qway Jayshawn Sawyer with murder after Sawyer was seen leaving the residence where his mother was found dead.