Welcome to The Oaks at Skybrook North, a community of new homes in Huntersville, NC conveniently nestled between I-85, 485 and I-77. This prestigious neighborhood is associated with the master planned community of Skybrook. Its lush landscaping and walkable streetscapes complement the distinctive home exteriors. Residents of this community will enjoy amenities for the family and luxury included features. D.R. Horton has thoughtfully designed, flexible 2-story plans that focus on todays family lifestyles featuring superior craftsmanship. With this combination of location, pricing, and included features, it is easy to see why so many families are seeking this new community to call home.
5 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $542,162
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Patrons will now be able to take their alcoholic beverages and walk outdoors in Kannapolis' new West Avenue District.
It looks like Kannapolis is becoming a party town. This week the City Council approved creating a social district that will allow visitors to …
- Updated
"She was an angel sent from God, and she was always helping others. The rescue world will not be the same without her." Friends and colleagues remember Judy Poler.
A family is in mourning after a woman was found dead last week and her sister was charged with killing her.
- Updated
Week 7 results from games involving high school football teams from Cabarrus County, starting with the Independent Tribune's Cream of Cabarrus…
- Updated
Leaving a legacy is what many people hope to do for their children. Most people leave only memories and material possessions for them. Few act…
DAVENPORT, Fla. (AP) — Authorities said Sunday a third victim has died following a violent attack where an angry electrician wielding a knife and baseball bat killed three co-workers and injured another at the Florida home they shared.
- Updated
SALISBURY — A Rowan County officer was assaulted while attempting to assist two people who appeared to be disabled from narcotics, according t…
- Updated
MOUNT PLEASANT – The Cream of Cabarrus fifth-ranked Mount Pleasant Tigers continued their fast start to conference play, blanking South Stanly…
10-year-old Virginia girl who died of COVID had been assigned to walk sick students to school nurse's office, mom says
- Updated
A Suffolk child who died of COVID served as class "nurse," her mother wrote, walking all the sick children to the clinic.