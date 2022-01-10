5 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $554,900

Quiet cul-de-sac street, one owner, 5 bedroom, 4 full bath home with wonderful floor plan in desirable Northstone. Main level features living room, formal dining, large family room & bedroom w/ en-suite bath that could be used as an office. Second level boasts large primary suite, huge bonus room and three additional secondary bedrooms, one with an en-suite bath. Fully fenced rear yard w/small basketball court and single hoop, deck and plenty of green space for enjoying the outdoors. Furnaces are high efficiency Trane units with smart Thermostats.Seven wired RJ-45 internet connections and modem & router wiring can support bandwidth up to 400 MBPS. Bonus room is wired for several speakers. Leaf Filter Gutter Protection installed in 2017. Garage features an Eagle MS-8000 lift to allow for parking 3 cars! Northstone Club has wonderful amenities (golf, tennis, clubhouse, pools) which require separate membership to Northstone Club. Superb location close to shopping, dining and interstate.