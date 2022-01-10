Quiet cul-de-sac street, one owner, 5 bedroom, 4 full bath home with wonderful floor plan in desirable Northstone. Main level features living room, formal dining, large family room & bedroom w/ en-suite bath that could be used as an office. Second level boasts large primary suite, huge bonus room and three additional secondary bedrooms, one with an en-suite bath. Fully fenced rear yard w/small basketball court and single hoop, deck and plenty of green space for enjoying the outdoors. Furnaces are high efficiency Trane units with smart Thermostats.Seven wired RJ-45 internet connections and modem & router wiring can support bandwidth up to 400 MBPS. Bonus room is wired for several speakers. Leaf Filter Gutter Protection installed in 2017. Garage features an Eagle MS-8000 lift to allow for parking 3 cars! Northstone Club has wonderful amenities (golf, tennis, clubhouse, pools) which require separate membership to Northstone Club. Superb location close to shopping, dining and interstate.
5 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $554,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Following the death of Michael R. Coltrane, the community reflected on the lasting impact he and his family had made on Concord.
- Updated
CONCORD – It’s easy for Jim Baker to see the irony of the path his basketball coaching career has followed.
- Updated
If the food is as good as it looks on social media, Concord’s newest place to eat is going to be good.
“He didn’t have an impressive form or majesty that we should look at Him, no appearance that we should desire Him.” (Isaiah 53:2, HCSB)
- Updated
As North Carolina hits another record-high positive test rate, Gov. Roy Cooper offers an update on COVID-19 in the state, as well as on recent…
- Updated
CONCORD – Here are results from Friday night’s high school basketball games involving Cabarrus County teams, starting with those listed in the…
- Updated
CONCORD – Thanks to a buzzer-beating lay-in by senior McKenzie McIntyre, the Northwest Cabarrus girls basketball team defeated China Grove Jes…
She won again on Tuesday's show, bringing her impressive winning streak to 25 consecutive victories, earning her $897,600 in winnings so far.
- Updated
CONCORD – The third-quarter scoring drought that put pause to Friday’s boys basketball game between Concord and Northwest Cabarrus did not dis…
- Updated
KANNAPOLIS—Sara Newell will be serving as the interim principal at A. L. Brown High School, following the resignation of Angelo DelliSanti who…