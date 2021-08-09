Welcome to The Oaks at Skybrook North, a community of new homes in Huntersville, NC conveniently nestled between I-85, 485 and I-77. This prestigious neighborhood is associated with the master planned community of Skybrook. Its lush landscaping and walkable streetscapes complement the distinctive home exteriors. Residents of this community will enjoy amenities for the family and luxury included features. D.R. Horton has thoughtfully designed, flexible 2-story and ranch plans that focus on todays family lifestyles featuring superior craftsmanship. With this combination of location, pricing, and included features, it is easy to see why so many families are seeking this new community to call home.
5 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $562,990
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
UPDATE AND CORRECTION - No. 2. Wendy's and Chipotle are coming the Afton Commons on Kannapolis Parkway. It is not at the Smithfield's Chicken …
- Updated
And at the end, they cheered.
Gov. Roy Cooper offers a statewide COVID-19 update at 1:30 p.m.
Come make this one owner, charming 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath townhome your own. Conveniently located close to everything Concord and Harrisburg ha…
- Updated
Although many qualified candidates applied, the board felt that Dr. Kopicki’s experience, leadership, and dedication to students and staff would best serve CCS students, employees, and the community for years to come.
- Updated
STOKESDALE – The parents of Teresa Tysinger Williams want answers from the North Carolina State Highway Patrol and the Rockingham County Emergency Services Department about why their daughter was overlooked at a June 14 car accident site, then discovered dead in the wrecked car’s passenger’s seat nine hours later at a Reidsville towing company lot.
- Updated
El Puente Hispano Board of Directors responded to CCS Board member Tim Furr's comments blaming the rise in COVID-19 cases on "illegal aliens", stating they cause misinformation and division.
- Updated
3 bedroom, 2 bath doublewide located on a little over an acre (1.03) in Rowan County. This home offers a split bedroom floor plan, spacious ki…
- Updated
CONCORD — Barber-Scotia College is, at a minimum, eight years away from accreditation, despite public comments from college officials stating …
CONCORD – It seems one of Cabarrus County’s favorite sons has finally found his way home.