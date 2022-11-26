Welcome home to this beautiful 5 bed 3 bath two story home located in the desirable Oaks at Skybrook subdivision of Huntersville. Private owner's suite complete with luxurious Master bathroom that features a double vanity, granite countertops and walk-in closet. Upstairs there is a Bedroom/Bonus room perfect for an extra living space. This move-in ready home offers lots of capacious living and storage space. Kitchen features Stainless Steel appliances, Double Wall Oven, and Granite Countertops. All appliances are under 2 years old! Has a spacious fenced-in backyard great for entertaining with a firepit! Close to Skybrook Golf Club and Cannon Crossing. You do not want to miss out on the potential this lot has to offer! Book your showings today!
5 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $565,000
