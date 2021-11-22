 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $575,000

5 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $575,000

5 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $575,000

Beautiful, Craftsman style, Saussy Burbank, 5 bedroom, 4 bath, GOLF COURSE home w/covered front porch & 2 car garage, located in highly desirable Skybrook community! Enter into OPEN, FLOWING PLAN w/plenty of natural light! Formal Dining Room & Office! Upgraded Kitchen features granite counters, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar w/seating, custom tile back splash, custom cabinetry, gas cook top, custom lighting, pantry, spacious breakfast area & tile floors! Great Room w/stone accent wall & hardwoods! Lovely Sunroom offers plantation shutters, double ceiling fan/lights & bamboo floors! Guest Bedroom on main level w/ceiling fan/light! Full Bath on main! Primary Bedroom on upper level features custom chandelier, private bath, walk in closet & tons of natural light! Primary Bath features dual vanity, separate shower, garden tub, walk in closet & tile floors! Spacious Secondary Bedrooms! Large Bedroom/Bonus! AMAZING Back Yard w/mature trees/bushes for privacy & Golf Course views!

