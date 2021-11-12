Spacious 3632 sqft home in the coveted Northstone neighborhood with 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, with an additional large bonus room on the second floor that could be used as a 6th bedroom. The vaulted entryway, spacious living areas, and open floor plan provides a great layout for entertaining. Kitchen features corian counters, over-sized cabinets, built-in stove, microwave/oven combo, and a large kitchen island. The screened-in porch is located off the kitchen and is perfect for your own private getaway. Spacious owner’s suite has tray ceilings and oversized windows with attached bathroom that has an expansive double vanity, jet tub, and a separate walk-in shower with vaulted ceilings. The bathroom leads to an oversized walk-in closet with built-ins and additional storage. Home has in-ground irrigation and fenced yard w/ privacy trees and an attached 2-car garage with additional area for storage. HOA does not include Northstone Country Club amenities. Owner is a NC real estate agent.
5 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $579,900
