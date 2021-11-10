Welcome to The Oaks at Skybrook North, a community of new homes in Huntersville, NC conveniently nestled between I-85, 485 and I-77. This prestigious neighborhood is associated with the master planned community of Skybrook. Its lush landscaping and walkable streetscapes complement the distinctive home exteriors. Residents of this community will enjoy amenities for the family and luxury included features. D.R. Horton has thoughtfully designed, flexible 2-story plans that focus on todays family lifestyles featuring superior craftsmanship. With this combination of location, pricing, and included features, it is easy to see why so many families are seeking this new community to call home.
5 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $582,990
Related to this story
Most Popular
A former firefighter and paramedic faces misdemeanor drug charges stemming from a domestic incident, Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell said.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Johns, one of the winningest coaches in county history, hanging up the headsets
- Updated
MOUNT PLEASANT – The dean of Cabarrus County football coaches is calling it a career.
- Updated
Three men charged in attempted robbery and shooting at the Mt. Pleasant Sporting Goods & Pawn.
- Updated
Results from first-round playoff games involving high school football teams from Cabarrus County:
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Spiders dominate on both sides of ball to pick up first playoff win since 2015
CONCORD – Talk about picking yourself up off the deck.
- Updated
"We have dreamed of the day we would have a facility to manage all of our operations, our logistics, our training, our crew growth, our wellness all under one roof. We have waited patiently for the perfect site and we have it," Deputy Chief of Administration Justin Brine.
- Updated
Former Concord Deputy Police Chief Betty Stocks takes majority vote Tuesday evening for the Council District 3 seat, following Council member Ella Mae Small's decision not to pursue re-election.
MAIDEN – Mount Pleasant’s 2021 season – along with 23 years of football greatness – ended in the foothills of North Carolina on a chilly Frida…
- Updated
Charlotte is in Mecklenburg County but has always had close ties with Cabarrus County. Many of the faculty, staff and students live here. Hone…
- Updated
The Concord Police Department is currently investigating a homicide which occurred at the Hotshots Sports Bar & Grill located at 7731 Gate…