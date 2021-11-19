5 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $585,000

New luxury homes in a sought-after Huntersville location! This 5-bedroom/4-bath Cypress plan features a first-floor guest suite with full bath, a spacious family room with fireplace, designer kitchen with island, study with French doors, a rear covered porch, and an enlarged patio. The second floor has three bedrooms including the owner's suite, two secondary bedrooms and a loft area. The third floor features a large bedroom and full bath. The kitchen has upgraded glacier gray cabinets, white quartz counters, a tile backsplash and stainless appliances including a gas cooktop. The owner's bath features a large tiled shower with bench seat and semi-frameless door and separate sink areas. Additional 'extras' include oak tread stairs with metal balusters and additional windows in the study and breakfast areas. Ask about the SMART HOME features included in this home. Community amenities include a pool, cabana, playground, and greenway. Visit today!