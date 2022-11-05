5 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $590,000

Wonderful, move in ready home only two years old in Stoneybrook Station. This home features a warm, welcoming covered front porch and charming stone exterior. Open floorplan with dining area and walk thru butler's pantry area to the kitchen. Eat in breakfast and large kitchen island with granite countertops open to the family room with gas fireplace. Bedroom down with full bath could double as a home office. Spacious primary bedroom upstairs with open loft. Just minutes away from I-77, I-485, downtown Huntersville and Birkdale Village.