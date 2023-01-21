 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $590,000

**Sellers are offering a 1 year Rate Buy Down to assist buyers with a year of savings on mortgage payments with the use of a lender who offers this program or our preferred lender!** Wonderful move in ready home only two years old in Stoneybrook Station. This beautiful home features a warm, welcoming covered front porch and charming stone exterior. Open floorpan with dining area and walk thru butler's pantry to the kitchen. Eat in breakfast and large kitchen island with granite countertops open to the family room with gas fireplace. Bedroom down with full bath could double as a home office. Spacious primary bedroom upstairs with open loft. Just minutes away from I-77, I-485, downtown Huntersville, Birkdale Village and other shopping areas. Schedule a tour to see what this home has to offer!

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret’ debuts first trailer

Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret’ debuts first trailer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The upcoming movie “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret,” an adaptation of the best-selling and beloved by generations novel by Judy Blume, dropped its first trailer Thursday ahead of hitting the silver screen this spring. Last week, Lionsgate released the trailer for the film adaptation of the iconic coming-of-age book from 1970. The trailer shows sixth-grader Margaret ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts