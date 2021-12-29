Welcome to The Oaks at Skybrook North, a community of new homes in Huntersville, NC conveniently nestled between I-85, 485 and I-77. This prestigious neighborhood is associated with the master planned community of Skybrook. Its lush landscaping and walkable streetscapes complement the distinctive home exteriors. Residents of this community will enjoy amenities for the family and luxury included features. D.R. Horton has thoughtfully designed, flexible 2-story plans that focus on todays family lifestyles featuring superior craftsmanship. With this combination of location, pricing, and included features, it is easy to see why so many families are seeking this new community to call home.
5 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $593,990
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A truck driver has been charged in connection with the crash that killed a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer Wednesday morning. At 3:39 a.m., two semi-trucks collided with each other on Interstate 85 South, sending both trucks into CMPD vehicles that were assisting State Highway Patrol with traffic for an earlier wreck near W.T. Harris Boulevard. Officer Mia Goodwin, 33, was killed and ...
- Updated
A golden voice in local radio has passed. A friend of mine and to many others, William R. “Bob” Brown passed Sunday, Dec. 26, after a long per…
Fans of Mac’s Speed Shop in Concord got an early Christmas this week but the announcement of the restaurant coming to Concord Mills.
No place like home: A.L. Brown alum Efird stands strong in tough times, wraps arms around basketball team
- Updated
KANNAPOLIS – When Jonathan Efird talks about coaching – where it has taken him, what he’s currently presented with, and where the profession w…
CHARLOTTE— The Carolina Panthers have sent all of their players home from Bank of America Stadium after six more players tested positive for C…
- Updated
KANNAPOLIS — State troopers were investigating a deadly crash they said was caused by a wrong-way driver on Interstate 85 on Sunday morning.
After a "Wheel of Fortune" contestant lost out on a new Audi due to a technicality -- even though she answered the puzzle correctly -- the car company said it would gift her the vehicle instead.
- Updated
"She was not just the matriarch to our family, but she was the matriarch to multiple generations of race fans," Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Kelley Earnhardt Miller.
From Jerry to Mary, here's a look at the most popular baby names in the past 100 years, according to Social Security Administration data.
- Updated
Mac's Speed Shop is set to open a new location at Concord Mills.