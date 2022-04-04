5 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $600,000

This beautiful brick home is located on a cul-de-sac in Northstone. As you enter the home, you are greeted with hardwood floors that flow throughout, the formal dining room to your left and formal living room to your right.The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and opens up to the living area. Guest suite + full bath on the main! Owner’s suite is upstairs has vaulted ceilings with a luxurious completely renovated en suite bath with modern appointments. The bedrooms are spacious with windows that bring in tons of natural light. Upstairs is a huge bonus room that could be used as a bedroom, office or playroom. With a screened-in porch and paved deck, this fenced-in backyard makes for a perfect outside oasis. Location is convenient to the Northstone club, pool, tennis and golf course.