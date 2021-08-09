Looking for a quality one owner home with space & convenience to shopping recreation & access to main roads? This John Wieland build provides all of that plus more! Guest bedroom on main floor, A Primary Suite over 900 square feet of luxurious room, 2 walk in closets, a sitting room and a flex space all within the suite. Recently updated oversized deck with Pergola provides amazing outdoor entertaining. Green space next door, owned by the HOA, provides a buffer and adds to the beauty of the lot. Hardwoods on the 1st floor living areas & lots of windows provide an opulent & bright space. Your new homes location at the front of the neighborhood eliminates those long wait times getting in & out of Skybrook during high traffic times. 8 foot doors on the main, 9 foot second floor ceilings, Iron railings on staircases, Built Ins, finished 3rd floor (set up as a theater room currently) all point to the incredible quality of the home. Plus the amazing opportunities living in Skybrook offers!
5 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $675,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
UPDATE AND CORRECTION - No. 2. Wendy's and Chipotle are coming the Afton Commons on Kannapolis Parkway. It is not at the Smithfield's Chicken …
- Updated
And at the end, they cheered.
Gov. Roy Cooper offers a statewide COVID-19 update at 1:30 p.m.
Come make this one owner, charming 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath townhome your own. Conveniently located close to everything Concord and Harrisburg ha…
- Updated
Although many qualified candidates applied, the board felt that Dr. Kopicki’s experience, leadership, and dedication to students and staff would best serve CCS students, employees, and the community for years to come.
- Updated
STOKESDALE – The parents of Teresa Tysinger Williams want answers from the North Carolina State Highway Patrol and the Rockingham County Emergency Services Department about why their daughter was overlooked at a June 14 car accident site, then discovered dead in the wrecked car’s passenger’s seat nine hours later at a Reidsville towing company lot.
- Updated
El Puente Hispano Board of Directors responded to CCS Board member Tim Furr's comments blaming the rise in COVID-19 cases on "illegal aliens", stating they cause misinformation and division.
- Updated
3 bedroom, 2 bath doublewide located on a little over an acre (1.03) in Rowan County. This home offers a split bedroom floor plan, spacious ki…
- Updated
CONCORD — Barber-Scotia College is, at a minimum, eight years away from accreditation, despite public comments from college officials stating …
CONCORD – It seems one of Cabarrus County’s favorite sons has finally found his way home.