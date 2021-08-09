 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $675,000

5 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $675,000

  • Updated
5 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $675,000

Looking for a quality one owner home with space & convenience to shopping recreation & access to main roads? This John Wieland build provides all of that plus more! Guest bedroom on main floor, A Primary Suite over 900 square feet of luxurious room, 2 walk in closets, a sitting room and a flex space all within the suite. Recently updated oversized deck with Pergola provides amazing outdoor entertaining. Green space next door, owned by the HOA, provides a buffer and adds to the beauty of the lot. Hardwoods on the 1st floor living areas & lots of windows provide an opulent & bright space. Your new homes location at the front of the neighborhood eliminates those long wait times getting in & out of Skybrook during high traffic times. 8 foot doors on the main, 9 foot second floor ceilings, Iron railings on staircases, Built Ins, finished 3rd floor (set up as a theater room currently) all point to the incredible quality of the home. Plus the amazing opportunities living in Skybrook offers!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $243,000

3 Bedroom Home in Concord - $243,000

Come make this one owner, charming 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath townhome your own. Conveniently located close to everything Concord and Harrisburg ha…

3 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $96,900

3 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $96,900

  • Updated

3 bedroom, 2 bath doublewide located on a little over an acre (1.03) in Rowan County. This home offers a split bedroom floor plan, spacious ki…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts