5 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $675,000

Looking for a quality one owner home with space & convenience to shopping recreation & access to main roads? This John Wieland build provides all of that plus more! Guest bedroom on main floor, A Primary Suite over 900 square feet of luxurious room, 2 walk in closets, a sitting room and a flex space all within the suite. Recently updated oversized deck with Pergola provides amazing outdoor entertaining. Green space next door, owned by the HOA, provides a buffer and adds to the beauty of the lot. Hardwoods on the 1st floor living areas & lots of windows provide an opulent & bright space. Your new homes location at the front of the neighborhood eliminates those long wait times getting in & out of Skybrook during high traffic times. 8 foot doors on the main, 9 foot second floor ceilings, Iron railings on staircases, Built Ins, finished 3rd floor (set up as a theater room currently) all point to the incredible quality of the home. Plus the amazing opportunities living in Skybrook offers!