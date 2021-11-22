 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $675,000

Beautifully maintained, 2 story, 5 bedroom/Bonus, 3.5 bath, All Brick Home w/3 car garage, located on spacious lot, in highly desirable The Hamptons community in the heart of Huntersville! OPEN PLAN with so many details & lovely finishes including tons of millwork, charming archways, custom light fixtures & more. Formal Dining Room & Office! Step down into Great Room w/gas fireplace & custom mantle! Custom Kitchen offers corian counters, stainless steel appliances, gas cook top, custom tile back splash, custom light fixture, recessed lighting, pantry, built in desk area, spacious breakfast area & hardwood floors! Primary Bedroom on upper level features double tray ceiling/ceiling fan w/light, walk in closet & private bath! Guest Bedroom/Bedroom 2 w/private bath on upper level! Spacious Secondary Bedrooms! Flex Room currently used as Bedroom features closet/attic storage! Bedroom 5/Bonus! AMAZING Screened Porch w/gorgeous, stone, gas fireplace, wood beam ceiling & ceiling fan!

