5 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $685,000

Stunning 5 bedroom, 3 full bath Bonterra Built home in Skybrook. Immaculately maintained home in sought after golf course community. Primary bedroom with trey ceiling and bay window on main level. Two other bedrooms on main level, can be used for an office. Open concept with a great flow. Dining room with extensive millwork, family room features coffered ceiling and fireplace with beautiful stonework. Kitchen with large island, stainless steel appliances. In ground irrigation in front and backyard. Community has a playground, walking trails and pool. golf membership separate. Selling home as-is. No known issues. Don't wait!!

