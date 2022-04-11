***MULTIPLE OFFERS RECEIVED*** Where to begin?? AMAZING 5BR/4BA beauty nestled on 12th fairway of Skybrook golf course. You are going to LOVE it! Tons of space including a large bonus room plus a BONUS bonus room w/attached space that could easily be converted in to a 6th BR (as if 5 wasn't enough)! Beautiful warm hardwoods on main. Spacious formal DR to accommodate large gatherings. LR currently being efficiently used as an office. Oversized FAM RM features built-ins flanking the gas-log FP w/raised hearth. Graciously sized KIT boasts large center island, granite, SS appls, double wall ovens, pendants, extended eat-in brkfst area. Enjoy your early morning coffee in the cheery sunroom overlooking the golf course. BR & full BA on main! Upstairs you will find more beautiful hardwoods, one BR w/ensuite BA, two BRs w/Jack & Jill bath, the bonus rooms (plural) previously mentioned & a gorgeous, cozy primary suite w/huge BA & sun-filled closet. Cabarrus County schools! Welcome Home!
5 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $697,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
All events are free to the public.
C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: For Northwest’s Hubbard, the road to 300 wins has been filled with lessons, blessings
CONCORD — In the winter of 1991, a substitute teacher named Joe Hubbard arrived at Northwest Cabarrus High School.
It will help service the area and the new development coming to The Grounds at Concord.
The first quarter building permits show that construction remains strong but is down a bit from 2021 and 2020. Recent announcements, such as E…
Working behind a pharmacy counter, you get to know the people you are providing medications to and the health battles they face. Whether they …
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins was killed in an auto accident Saturday in Florida. He was 24 years old.
CONCORD – On Wednesday, April 13, at noon, new local retailers will cut the ribbon to officially open the Retail Lab Pop Up Store at the Cabar…
Former jail nurse indicted for involuntary manslaughter in Neville's death.
CONCORD — Cool cars, crazy stunts and wild rides: the Charlotte AutoFair has got it all, and it all returns this weekend to Charlotte Motor Sp…
"It was one of those full circle moments."