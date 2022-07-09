5 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $700,000

New luxury homes in a sought-after Huntersville location! This Colfax plan features five bedrooms, 4.5 baths, and more than 3,400 square feet. The main floor includes a guest suite with a 4-foot shower with bench seat and semi-frameless door. Other wonderful extras include tray ceilings in the foyer, dining room, and primary suite, a butler's pantry, a gas fireplace, metal balusters along the stairs and loft, composite stairs, luxury primary shower, and wainscoting in the powder room. White cabinets are featured throughout the home, including the kitchen, butler's pantry, and laundry room. The kitchen and butler's pantry have stunning quartz counters. Enjoy the outdoors on the beautiful screened porch or the paver patio with fire pit and seating wall. Plenty of room for vehicles or storage with the 2-car sideload garage plus utility garage. Please confirm completion date with onsite New Home Specialist. Community amenities include a pool, cabana, playground, and greenway. Visit today!