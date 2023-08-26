Choose your own Design Features for this 5-bedroom/4-bath Charleston plan has it all! The main level features a guest suite with full bath, a spacious family room with fireplace, a designer kitchen with butler's pantry, a dining room with tray ceiling, and a study with French doors. The second floor has 4 bedrooms including the primary suite, as well as a large bonus room. The kitchen features upgraded cabinets, granite counters, a tile backsplash and stainless appliances including a gas range, microwave and dishwasher. Enjoy the outdoors on the rear 12x12 patio or stay cool indoors and enjoy the nice sunroom feature. Additional upgrades include a coffered ceiling in the study, EVP flooring throughout the main living spaces, garden tub in primary bath and decorative window package. Community amenities include a pool, cabana, & playground. Onsite New Home Specialist can provide guidance regarding estimated completion dates, however, any dates provided are subject to change.