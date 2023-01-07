 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $735,000

This 5-bedroom/4-bath Charleston plan has it all! The main level features a guest suite with full bath, a spacious family room with fireplace, a designer kitchen with butler's pantry, a dining room with tray ceiling, and a study with French doors. The second floor has 4 bedrooms including the primary suite, as well as a large bonus room. The kitchen features white cabinets, quartz counters, a tile backsplash, farmhouse sink, stainless appliances including a gas cooktop, and a large walk-in pantry. Enjoy the outdoors on the covered porch and paver patio with fire pit. Additional upgrades include a coffered ceiling in the study, EVP flooring throughout the main living spaces, a luxury shower in the primary bath, a tankless water heater, a large drop zone, metal stair balusters & composite treads. Community amenities include a pool, cabana, & playground. Onsite New Home Specialist can provide guidance regarding estimated completion dates, however, any dates provided are subject to change.

