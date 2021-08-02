5 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $737,750

Stunning, quality built John Wieland- basement home located in one of the most desirable neighborhoods in Huntersville! This exquisite all brick, 5 bedroom, 5 bathroom home is loaded with charm and sure to impress. The main floor features magnificent hardwood floors, private home office with double French glass doors, built in cabinetry, gas fireplace, main floor bedroom with en suite bathroom and custom lighting. Upstairs the oversized bonus room provides perfect space for crafting, gaming or media room. The large primary bedroom features double closets, and spacious en-suite bath with garden tub. Two of the three secondary bedrooms feature en-suite bathrooms for maximum privacy. Relax in your basement hideaway in the exercise studio, billiard room or just kick back and watch your favorite team in the media room with wet bar just steps away. Enjoy the beautifully landscaped fenced yard or take advantage of the neighborhood pool, clubhouse, courts or fitness room. Showings begin 7/30.